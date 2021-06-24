Northwestern picks up three Class of 2022 football commitments in one day

Just a few weeks after the NCAA’s COVID-induced recruiting dead period was lifted, Pat Fitzgerald has added another three prospects to Northwestern’s Class of 2022, with defensive end Denis Jaquez, defensive back Robert Fitzgerald and athlete Octavian Smith Jr. all committing to the ‘Cats on Wednesday. The newly-announced Wildcats, each considered three-star recruits by 247Sports, join six other commits in what is currently considered by 247Sports to be the 33rd best class in the nation and the tenth best in the Big Ten.