RENO (News 4 & FOX 11) - With more and more events coming back this summer, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to drive responsibly. Since the beginning of 2021, local law enforcement in Washoe County arrested 1,203 people for driving under the influence. From January 1, 2020 to May 22, 2020, there were 947 arrests and from January 1, 2019 to May 22, 2019, there were 1,039 total DUI bookings.