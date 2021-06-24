Cancel
UPDATE 1-Japan's service prices mark biggest gain in 8 months as COVID pain eases

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
* Corporate services prices up 1.5% yr/yr in May

* Advertising fees, hotel bills rebound from last year’s slump

* Rising global demand push up overseas freight costs

* Uncertainty on whether firms will pass on costs to consumers (Adds details from briefing, background on Japan’s economy)

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s corporate services prices rose at the fastest annual pace in eight months in May, data showed on Thursday, adding to growing signs the world’s no. 3 economy is gradually emerging from last year’s devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the gain was due largely to the base effect of last year’s slump, rising hotel and transportation fees showed a resumption of economic activity and rising raw material costs were keeping Japan from sliding back into sustained deflation.

“The impact of state of emergency curbs wasn’t as large as the same period last year,” Shigeru Shimizu, head of the BOJ’s price statistics division, told a briefing. “Some regions saw tourists return during Japan’s Golden Week holidays.”

The services producer price index - the price firms charge each other for services - rose 1.5% in May from the same month a year ago, the third straight monthly gain and the fastest pace of increase since September last year, Bank of Japan data showed.

Television advertising fees surged a record 35% in May from a year earlier, due largely to the base effect of last year’s plunge. Overseas freight costs were up a record 34%, reflecting a spike in fuel costs and robust China-bound shipping demand, the data showed.

Hotel bills were up 0.3%, marking the first rise in two years, as some domestic tourist destinations saw a rebound in visitors despite state of emergency curbs imposed in some prefectures during May.

The data showed the number of components in the index that saw prices rise stood at 76 in May, up 15 from April - a sign inflationary pressures were broadening.

There is uncertainty, however, on whether the rise in wholesale prices will lead to higher consumer inflation. Companies remain wary of passing on increasing costs to households due to sluggish domestic demand.

Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.1% in May from a year earlier, their first such gain in more than a year but due largely to a rebound in energy prices.

The Japanese economy shrank an annualised 3.9% in the first quarter, and many analysts expect any rebound to be modest in April-June as state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic cool consumption.

The government has now eased restrictions, but said it would maintain ‘quasi-emergency’ measures in some areas, including Tokyo, until July 11 to prevent infections from rising ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on July 23. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Retail94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s retail sales rise for 3rd month, but overall trend still soft

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese retail sales beat expectations in May as households loosened their purse strings, but underlying trends in consumption remain hostage to COVID-19-linked pressures and suggest the economic recovery will take time to gather steam. With Tokyo set to host the Olympic Games next month, analysts expect Japan’s...
Economywhtc.com

China setting pace in central bank digital currency -Japan ex-regulator Endo

TOKYO (Reuters) – China’s progress toward issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will have a huge impact on how quickly advanced economies follow suit, former top Japanese financial regulator Toshihide Endo told Reuters. Central banks have accelerated efforts to develop digital currencies to modernise financial systems. The People’s Bank...
RetailBusiness Insider

Japan Retail Sales Climb For Third Month; Unemployment Rises

(RTTNews) - Japan's retail sales grew for the third straight month in May despite continuing restrictions related to the pandemic and the unemployment rate rose further, official data revealed Tuesday. Retail sales grew at a pace of 8.2 percent year-on-year in May, but slower than the 11.9 percent increase in...
Business104.1 WIKY

German inflation slows but remains above ECB target in June

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s annual consumer price inflation eased in June, but remained above the European Central Bank’s target of close to but below 2%, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 2.1% in...
BusinessNBC New York

Rising Producer Prices in China Won't Likely Drive Up Consumer Costs, Says JPMorgan

Alex Wolf of JPMorgan Private Bank says there has historically been an unclear relationship between producer and consumer prices in China. Wolf said "the only time" historically that producer inflation has has trickled down into consumer prices is "when there's really strong consumer demand" — a situation that seems implausible at present given the sluggish recovery in Chinese retail sales.
BusinessForexTV.com

Singapore Producer Price Inflation Slows In May

Singapore’s producer price inflation eased in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday. The manufacturing producer price index increased 9.2 percent year-on-year in May, after a 9.4 percent rise in April. The oil index surged 94.5 percent annually in May and the non-oil indices rose 2.9 percent.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, as gains made in heavyweight technology firms propelled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq higher. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 48.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed marginally lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar gains as new virus outbreaks seen undermining global recovery

* U.S. dollar advances to one-week high * Delta variant adds uncertainty to global recovery * U.S. consumer confidence rises * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week peak on Tuesday, posting its largest single daily gain in roughly two weeks, as new coronavirus outbreaks threatened to derail a global economic recovery, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars leading losses. A decline in risk appetite benefits the U.S. dollar as a safe haven. Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus are denting sentiment at a time markets are on edge after the Federal Reserve shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month. Indonesia is grappling with record high cases, while Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. Spain and Portugal are imposing travel restrictions on unvaccinated British travelers, even as some states in Australia tightened movement curbs. "Generally it's about increasing concerns over the Delta variant and it's just hurting the market somewhat," said Amo Sahota, director at corporate FX advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco. "The market got its head turned with the severity of the some of the lockdowns in places such as Australia," he added. In afternoon trading in New York, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.2% to 92.077, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since around mid-June. The greenback's correlation with general risk appetite as seen from the global daily caseloads of COVID-19 has weakened in recent weeks as market attention has been more focused on when the Fed will exit its massive policy stimulus. But that correlation has started to strengthen since last week. "We went from a certain and stable background in Q2 to a lot more uncertainty going forward, and markets have to price that," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London. The dollar also got a boost after data showed U.S. consumer confidence increased in June to its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago. That lifted expectations for strong economic growth in the second quarter. The euro declined 0.2% to $1.1896, edging back toward the 2-1/2-month low touched on June 18. Investors are also looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, with a new jobs forecast of 690,000 in June compared with 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. "Stepped-up dollar buying is a sign of investor confidence that America's June jobs report could be one of the year's strongest," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. Elsewhere, sterling gained 0.2% to $1.3842. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.7% to US$0.7510 amid concerns over renewed COVID-19 lockdowns across parts of the country. The New Zealand dollar was also lower in sympathy, down 0.7% at US$0.6988. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:26PM (1926 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0710 91.8670 +0.24% 2.323% +92.1940 +91.8520 Euro/Dollar $1.1897 $1.1923 -0.21% -2.62% +$1.1930 +$1.1878 Dollar/Yen 110.5500 110.6200 -0.06% +6.99% +110.7550 +110.4350 Euro/Yen 131.52 131.90 -0.29% +3.62% +131.9400 +131.2900 Dollar/Swiss 0.9213 0.9200 +0.16% +4.15% +0.9233 +0.9190 Sterling/Dollar $1.3844 $1.3880 -0.26% +1.34% +$1.3882 +$1.3814 Dollar/Canadian 1.2394 1.2342 +0.43% -2.66% +1.2398 +1.2333 Aussie/Dollar $0.7510 $0.7565 -0.72% -2.37% +$0.7570 +$0.7508 Euro/Swiss 1.0958 1.0964 -0.05% +1.40% +1.0972 +1.0953 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8590 +0.03% -3.85% +0.8609 +0.8588 NZ $0.6990 $0.7042 -0.75% -2.67% +$0.7051 +$0.6980 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.5615 8.5320 +0.37% -0.27% +8.5810 +8.5190 Euro/Norway 10.1871 10.1730 +0.14% -2.67% +10.2137 +10.1560 Dollar/Sweden 8.5293 8.5088 -0.05% +4.06% +8.5522 +8.5101 Euro/Sweden 10.1485 10.1536 -0.05% +0.72% +10.1707 +10.1386 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Thailand's booming autos exports help plug gaping tourism hole

BANGKOK, June 30 (Reuters) - As tourism-reliant Thailand struggles with a collapse in foreign visitors, the country’s auto sector is picking up some of the slack with the value of car exports tipped to surge to a record this year as the global economy reopens. The Southeast Asian nation is...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 1-week low as Delta variant hits sentiment

(Adds strategists quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Loonie touches its weakest since last Tuesday at 1.2398 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7 cents higher at $72.98 a barrel * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday for a second day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart as new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia pressured commodity-linked currencies and investors awaited key economic data later in the week. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2395 to the greenback, or 80.88 U.S. cents, after ending Monday's session down 0.3%. It touched its weakest intraday level since last Tuesday at 1.2398. "The spread of the Delta variant in less-vaccinated countries is hurting expectations for travel and trade," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments. It is "crushing global risk sentiment and weighing on the commodity complex," Schamotta added. Oil reversed earlier losses, settling 7 cents higher at $72.98 a barrel, but copper , seen as a gauge of global financial health, fell for a fourth day. Canada is a major producer of both commodities. The Australian and New Zealand dollars , which are also sensitive to commodity markets, fell even more than the loonie, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies. Canadian GDP data for April is due on Wednesday and the U.S. nonfarm payroll report on Friday. An upside surprise for the U.S. data has the potential to boost bond yields and the U.S. dollar, said Schamotta. Investors could be more sensitive than usual to the U.S. jobs data, after the Federal Reserve shifted this month to more hawkish guidance. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than one basis point at 1.424%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Japanese stock market is modestly lower in choppy trading on Monday, giving up some of the gains of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying above the 29,000 mark, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. Investors are spooked after Tokyo confirmed 386 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 48.33 points or 0.17 percent to 29,017.85, after hitting a low of 29,003.73 earlier. Japanese shares ended significantly higher on Friday.
BusinessBusiness Insider

BoJ Summary: Inflation Likely To Rise In H2 2021

(RTTNews) - Japan's inflation is likely to rise in the second half of 2021 as pent-up demand starts materializing, Bank of Japan policymakers said at the monetary policy meeting held on June 17 and 18. According to the summary of opinions, inflation is set to be around zero percent in...
Businessinvesting.com

BOJ was confident in June meeting of recovery as vaccination proceeds

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan policymakers hoped that accelerating coronavirus vaccinations would prop up the economy, but saw any inflationary pressures as subdued given the fragile recovery, a summary of their debate at a June 17-18 meeting released on Monday showed. Japan has only recently emerged from a fourth wave...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)