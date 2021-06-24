Nintendo’s New Switch Pro Rumored to Be Coming Any Day Now

A new version of the Nintendo Switch is expected to be announced any day now, and frenzied fans are speculating about just how different it might be from the original, released in March 2017, and the follow-up Switch Lite, released in September 2019. The next-gen handheld game console will likely be the long-rumored Switch Pro, with features like enhanced display and graphics.The original Nintendo Switch has proven to be a massive hit over the last few years, especially during the pandemic, when just about everyone on the planet whiled away the hours playing Animal Crossing. Nintendo has already sold more Switch systems than Nintendo 3DS systems, with numbers approaching those of its flagship game console, the Wii.