Stoughton could approve 51 West development in July

The 51 West development, a mixed commercial and residential project on Stoughton’s northwest side, could be approved as early as mid-July. The day after the City of Stoughton Common Council discussed the project Tuesday, June 22, Mayor Tim Swadley told the Hub the second reading for both the rezoning ordinance and the general development plan is likely to be at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting. There was little discussion about either item during the first reading of the ordinances, Swadley told the Hub on Wednesday, June 23, adding he doesn’t anticipate many changes.