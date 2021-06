The first trailer for the reimagined Suicide Squad dropped overnight and ooh boi, it looks like a bonkers journey awaits. If I’m honest, the trailer gives off the same vibes as the original Suicide Squad trailer, which was not well received by credits. But take this as a good sign, because while the movie itself didn’t fare too well, the trailer was absolutely sick and got us all pumped, it was the execution that was lacking. But since this one is being helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, I reckon we’re in safe hands.