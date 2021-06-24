Cancel
NBA

Danny Green Discusses Impending Free Agency

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
All 76ers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLcYa_0adcLPLE00

The Sixers have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. While the core is locked up for multiple years, choices need to be made regarding the players around them. One of those players is Danny Green, who is now a free agent.

Daryl Morey acquired Green on draft night last year in exchange for Al Horford. Not only did this get the Sixers out from under Horford's contract, but they also landed a veteran who was fresh off a championship run in the process.

Green put together a good campaign this season, posting averages of 9.5 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, and 1.3 SPG. He also shot over 40% from beyond the arc.

Swapping Horford for Green was one of the many great moves Daryl Morey made to revamp the Sixers' roster. Not only was Green a better fit player-wise, but made a tremendous impact off the court. His veteran presence and leadership played a big part in the improved culture of the team.

Following his exit interview, Green touched on his upcoming free agency. He said it's too soon to have any immediate thoughts on a decision, but did say he enjoyed the time spent in Philadelphia this season.

"Even though it's such a short amount of time, it's like a family. These people have taken care of us. They looked out for me. I got a bunch of love for this city and this organization," said Green.

Green also mentioned that in his meeting, Doc Rivers told him that he'll be back and that he wasn't going anywhere.

With what he did for the Sixers this season, the front office is sure to explore keeping Green in Philadelphia. He has shown he can still hold his own on the court and is a favorite of teammates and coaches.

A team looking to win a title can never have enough players who have done it before. Green's presence on the floor was greatly missed at the end of the series against the Hawks.

The Sixers are sure to be in competition for Green as multiple teams will likely be interested in signing him. If the two sides can agree on a proper salary point, Green should certainly return next season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

