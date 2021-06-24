Author Mechelle Bordeaux's newly released "Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver" is a poignant yet lighthearted memoir of her journey through her mother's battle with dementia
MEADVILLE, Pa. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. “Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver”: a slim volume reflecting on her relationship with her beloved mother as she slid into the darkness and confusion of dementia until her passing. “Tales of the Tipsy Caregiver” is the creation of published author Mechelle Bordeaux, a former wine and hospitality professional.www.mysanantonio.com