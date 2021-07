Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy points out there’s a good reason why the energy bill now being debated seems to be going nowhere fast. “Negotiations on an energy bill have fallen apart thus far because Democrats are the party of special interests and this bill is a perfect storm of all Democrat special interests not being able to agree --- Exelon, the Green Lobby and unions,” Tracy said in a post to Facebook. You’ll notice who is shut out of the negotiations on this: ratepayers, taxpayers, and energy sector workers.”