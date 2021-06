Danny Higgenbotham’s first half commentary on the state of Atlanta United was thoroughly magnanimous. He described them as more talented than the Union position by position, but missing the cohesion that good teams need to become great. It wasn’t veiled criticism so much as a long-tenured player identifying that a talented team was less than the sum of its parts. And make no mistake, Atlanta United is a talented team. They were undone by some managerial mistakes and summarily made a few crucial on-field blunders that gave the visiting Boys a point for their efforts.