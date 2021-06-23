EU Launches Antitrust Investigation of Google Ad Business

The European Union announced that it is investigating whether Google’s advertising business has violated EU competition rules. “Online advertising services are at the heart of how Google and publishers monetize [its] online services,” European Commission executive vice president Margrethe Vestager says of the investigation. “Google collects data to be used for targeted advertising purposes, it sells advertising space and also acts as an online advertising intermediary. So Google is present at almost all levels of the supply chain for online display advertising.”