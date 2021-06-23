Cancel
Rusk County, WI

Drug charges follow car chase

Ladysmith News
 10 days ago

Several individuals were arrested in Rusk County on alleged drug related offenses following a brief car chase from a Rusk County deputy. Nathaniel Larson, 23, has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court for possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime as a repeater, two felony counts of bail jumping as a repeater, possession of methamphetamine as a repeater and as a party to a crime and vehicle operator flee or elude an officer as a repeater. Larson is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

