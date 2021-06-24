Cancel
NBA

Report: Draft Prospect Cade Cunningham Will Only Speak With Pistons

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago
The 2021 NBA Draft is right around the corner. While the league's playoff run continues and is far from finished, 26 other teams are already looking forward to next season. First up on the offseason schedule was the NBA Draft Lottery, which took place on Tuesday night before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't land a pick in the lottery. Being that they possessed their own first-round selection this season and finished the regular season as the number one team in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers locked in the 28th pick in the draft behind the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and the Detroit Pistons landed the top three picks in the draft during the lottery on Tuesday.

Unlike last year's draft, the top team seems to know which direction they are going when the big event takes place in late July. As the Pistons landed the top pick, they reportedly have one player in mind, and the feelings are mutual between the prospect and the organization.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, 19-year-old Arlington, Texas-born prospect Cade Cunningham is the presumptive first pick for this year's draft. Understanding he won't get beyond the first selection, Cunningham has already accepted his next move as he reportedly doesn't intend to speak with or entertain any other organizations throughout the pre-draft process.

Does that guarantee the Oklahoma State point guard is on his way to Detroit next month? Not exactly, but it's an excellent sign. Although it seems the Pistons have their minds made up, the pick could always get traded. However, considering Cunningham seems set on joining the Pistons, it's only a matter of time before the Freshman standout gets his name called to become Detroit's newest guard.

