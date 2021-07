Governor Cuomo announced that as of today, the Covid-19 State of Emergency he put in place for New York on March 7, 2020, would end, given the success in vaccinations and declining hospitalization and positivity rates. This comes after the governor lifted almost all Covid-related restrictions last week. So although restaurants can now operate as they did pre-pandemic, they will also have to go back to not being allowed to offer to-go or delivery alcoholic beverages. The State Liquor Authority, who authorized the temporary pandemic-related privileges under the State of Emergency, made the announcement yesterday.