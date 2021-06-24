Cancel
Logan Castillo, a Brilliant, Super Smart, and Kind Boy

By Camille DeVaul
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEHos_0adcKLwv00

Local ten-year-old boy dies after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Jun. 19, Logan Castillo passed away at 1:30 a.m. with his parents Leo and Katie by his side. Logan was ten years old.

A celebration of life for Logan will be held on Thursday Jun. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Riverstar Vineyards in San Miguel.

The celebration will be casual and cozy, just like Logan.

Logan’s father, Leo Castillo, said, “He was a stubborn boy, but he was brilliant. Super smart and super kind.”

On Sunday, Jun. 13, Logan was taken to the emergency room at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton after having flu-like symptoms for a week.

According to Leo, his son looked drastically different within that one week of being sick and lost 10 pounds in seven days.

A tumor was found while at Twin Cities, and because Logan’s stomach was swelling, he and his father Leo were driven by ambulance to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There, doctors identified Logan had Stage 3 Burkitt’s Lymphoma in his abdomen.

Quickly, Logan began chemotherapy, but his body was not responding to the treatment.

Logan was then flown to a hospital in Los Angeles for dialysis treatment.

Unfortunately, that night Logan did not make it.

“I want to reiterate to people how sacred human life is, and it’s so nice to see kindness in a world that we’re living in. [We are] complete strangers to the Santa Barbara area but yet Santa Barbara went completely above and beyond,” said Leo.

A GoFundMe page was set up on Jun. 17 to help the Castillo family with medical expenses. In five days, the fund has raised over $43,000.

Leo said, “I want people to know how important these last few weeks have been because of the community themselves. I am baffled and floored by the amount of support in Santa Barbara, the amount of support that we’re getting here in town.”

Leo wanted to especially thank Officer Craig Burleigh in Santa Barbara. Burleigh works with veterans in crisis and helped rally the Santa Barbara community to support the Castillo family.

Leo is a 20 year Army veteran currently stationed at Camp Roberts. He is getting ready to retire from the reserves this year.

The GoFundMe page said, “Logan is a sweet, sensitive little boy who loves Star Wars. Logan has two siblings, his twin sister Lainey and his little brother, Noah.”

Logan and his twin sister Lainey will turn 11 on July 4.

“I think he would appreciate the love that everyone has shown,” said Leo.

The public is welcome to attend Logan’s Celebration of Life at Riverstar Vineyard. The event will be on the lawn, and food will be provided, but please bring your own blankets and chairs.

If you are coming from out of town, you can check for a room at the Holiday Inn Express in Paso Robles and let them know you are there to #liveforlogan for a special rate.

The Castillo Family asks instead of flowers to please consider donating to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara in Logan’s name.

You can donate to Logan’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me

Templeton, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Now Open in Templeton

TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, has officially opened its doors in Templeton. Kicking off on Jun. 15 is a weeklong celebration at Ike’s, including a fundraiser and official Grand Opening Party. The events will be hosted by the man, the myth, and the sandwich wizard himself—Ike Shehadeh—company founder and face behind the brand.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents: The Secrets of Living Walls

SAN LUIS OBISPO — See how a living wall is made. Join Gage Willey, curator of Cal Poly’s Plant Conservatory, for a live demonstration and talk about the construction of Cal Poly’s new living plant wall on Saturday, Jun. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how living walls are constructed and maintained, and get a peek at what the new facility plans to offer to the Cal Poly campus and greater San Luis Obispo community.
The Atascadero News

PEO Philanthropic Sisterhood Supports Women Through Education

PASO ROBLES — The Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) was founded 150 years ago and is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America. With close to 6,000 chapters and more than 500,000 members in the United States and Canada, the organization is passionate about helping women advance through education.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 05/24 – 05/30/2021

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 24, 2021. 23:30— Christina Dawn...
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Being Thankful By Al Fonzi

Writing a story on “Being Thankful” on Memorial Day weekend may seem to be an odd topic but actually is quite relevant for the Day. Roberta and I recently took a trip east, exploring several rural communities where “the grass appeared to be greener.” Green it was, literally, so much so that you have to cut it twice a week as it rains frequently, creating spectacular vistas of mountains and fields, a sight normally seen on the Central Coast only a month or so each year.
Visual Artsanantoniomag.com

A Q&A with Artist Josie Del Castillo

Artist Josie Del Castillo, who was born and raised in Brownsville, works to use her art to create a different narrative about her hometown than is portrayed in the media. Del Castillo, who received her master’s of fine arts degree from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2020, relies on a vibrant and colorful palette to depict the border city’s flat landscapes and the people who make it her home. Being a figurative artist who uses oil paint on wood, Del Castillo’s works cover subject matter such as her anxieties, mental health, the female form and growing up in the Rio Grande Valley. Her work is on display in the Self-Concepts exhibition at Presa House Gallery through June 26.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Band Jammed for a Great Cause

17 Current and Alumni Band Students Rocked the House at The Backyard Jam. PASO ROBLES — The Backyard Jam Benefit for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center was one for the books! A special thank you goes out to all who attended, donated, and helped make this special event possible. The Backyard on Thirteenth generously donated their premier venue and made a new outdoor stage available to 17 young musicians and nearly 200 guests of all ages. The community enjoyed widely varied genres of music from the Youth Arts Student and Alumni Bands and celebrated their first live performance since COVID-19. Listeners were so intrigued that they lined the streets and tuned their ears to the sounds outside the sold-out show.
Lifestylemaroonweekly.com

Lake Walk Eats and Beats: Matt Castillo

This upcoming Fourth of July weekend just got a bit more festive! Fold your blankets, pack your lawn chairs, and get ready to bring in the holiday with a night on the water through the latest installment of Lake Walk Eats & Beats featuring Matt Castillo on Saturday July 3 at 8 p.m.!
AnimalsPosted by
The Atascadero News

Hot Pants By Lee Pitts

The thing I miss most from my childhood is raising steers for the fair. I’ve never found any activity since that provided the same competitiveness, camaraderie, financial reward, fun, or friendship. And when I say friendship, I’m talking about the relationship I had with those steers. They were some of the best friends I’ve ever had.
ReligionPosted by
The Atascadero News

Flip The Switch by Rev. Elizabeth Rowley

The 13th-century Persian poet Rumi famously said, “The wound is the place where the light gets in.”. I believe this is true because when we are in pain, whether emotional, physical, or spiritual, as we nurture ourselves, tending the wound, our hearts open. The knee-jerk reaction for some, when in pain, is to pick up a drink, a cigarette, go shopping or use some other crutch to assist with moving through it. It doesn’t do the trick, though, as that only numbs the pain temporarily and returns even more intense than before.
Relationshipssmokelong.com

The Mothers of Brilliant Sons

We gaze in awe at the Pacific Ocean, charged with radioactivity. We see the monster, enormous and merciless, emerge. By the time we hear that magnificent roar, the true source of fear and trembling, it is already too late for Tokyo. The giant tail swings and tall buildings fall. It is too late for all of us.