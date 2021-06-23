First Ring Daily 1065: Size 2T

July is turning out to be one of the biggest months of the year for Pokemon Go, not because it marks the fifth anniversary of the game’s release but also it started with Pokemon Go Bidoof Day. Bidoof is a Normal-type Pokemon and Bidoof Day 2021 is a special event during which Bidoof will completely take over the spawns, raids, and Team GO Rocket encounters in Pokémon GO. Today i.e., Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, Bidoof will be the only Pokémon player’s can take on one-star, three-star, and five-star raids. And if you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bidoof, which is making its Pokémon GO debut.