MAYFIELD – River Valley AgCredit is excited to announce its gift of $15,000 worth of scholarships in Kentucky and Tennessee. Up to three $1,500 scholarships are given to upcoming college freshmen pursuing agricultural programs and two $1,500 awards to students currently enrolled in agricultural programs, with the remainder of awards given in various amounts. Two of the scholarships honor past members of the Board of Directors: the Eldon Heathcott Scholarship for an awardee attending Murray State University and the David Leonard Memorial Scholarship for one graduating senior from Graves County High School majoring in agriculture. To be eligible for a scholarship, the applicant must be an immediate family member (son or daughter) of a current member of River Valley AgCredit.