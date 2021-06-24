Cancel
Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 5 days ago

Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top...

www.newsobserver.com
