LA MESA, Calif. — Even when two people speak different languages, no words are needed to understand an act of kindness. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Mesa where one human is helping another. "I see this gentleman, this homeless man. He's a good man," said La Mesa resident Michelle Margott. We've all seen, people down on their luck but a few months ago Michelle decided to do something about it. "My heart was struck literally I just felt this need to help him,' said Michelle.