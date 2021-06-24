Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Wewela, or 9 miles northwest of Springview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springview, Norden, Burton, Nets Peak, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 212 and 225. Highway 12 between mile markers 23 and 83. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH