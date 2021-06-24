Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 644 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vail, or 15 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail and Saguaro National Park East. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 293. Route 83 between mile markers 56 and 58. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
