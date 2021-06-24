Cancel
Public Health

Delta coronavirus variant doubling biweekly, now 20% of samples, Fauci says

By Kayla Rivas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the highly transmissible Delta variant has climbed to now account for over 20% of sequenced samples. The variant, first detected in India and now found in over 80 countries, is becoming the dominant strain worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The B.1.617.2 strain spreads more readily than the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant and the wild-type virus, and has been linked to an increased hospitalization risk.

Anthony Fauci
India
Public Health
Coronavirus
