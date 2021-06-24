Cancel
China prepares for Communist Party centenary in secret

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese authorities have closed Beijing's central Tiananmen Square to the public, eight days ahead of a major celebration being planned to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party. The party will showcase the country's rise from civil war and disastrous political campaigns...

