OSU Extension in Tillamook County to hold Series of Summer Canning Classes
Tillamook, Ore. – The Oregon State University Extension Service in Tillamook County welcomes the public to Summer Canning Classes. Would you like to learn how to can fruits, vegetables, jams, jellies, fish or game meat this summer? Are you an experienced canner who would like to update your skills and learn the most current USDA safe canning practices? Do you garden or shop at your local Farmer's Market or produce stand for fruits and veggies? Are you a hunter or angler? Then the summer canning classes are for you. Each class will focus on the latest USDA canning recommendations, equipment and supplies. Sign up for one or more classes and take home a jar of home-canned goodies from each class.