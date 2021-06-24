OSU Extension in Tillamook County to hold Series of Summer Canning Classes

The record breaking 2021 heat wave is headed into the rearview mirror. There are still Excessive Heat Warnings over towards Hood River south through Bend, but they have been dropped west of the Cascades all the way to the coast. There were many long standing daily high temperatures records broken and several all-time high temperatures broken including some that were the highest temperature since local weather records began. It looks like the 117 degree high set in Salem yesterday is the new highest recorded temperature west of the Cascades, in the Pacific Northwest. Along the coast, Tillamook Airport hit 100 Sunday. Because Tillamook is not an “official” NOAA reporting weather station it is unknown if this is a record. Astoria is an official site, and their 101 Sunday tied their all-time high set in 1887. Other records were set from Vancouver thru Hood River south thru Salem to Eugene both Saturday, then were beat again on Sunday, and even again on Monday. We can’t guarantee that we won’t see hot temperatures returning this summer but the odds favor that we will not see anything like this for some time to come.