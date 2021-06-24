The cast of Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Sylvia,” which opens tomorrow…

THINGAMAJIG’s POST-COVID SEASON OPENS TOMORROW WITH “SYLVIA”. The cast has rehearsed and the actors are all set with costumes and makeup for their roles in Thingamajig Theatre Company’s “Sylvia,” which opens tomorrow, Friday, June 25, to a sold-out audience. “Sylvia” is a touching canine comedy about a dog and her new owner, a middle-aged man who brings her home to live in his apartment in New York City, much to his wife’s distress. It is the crown jewel of the theatre’s post-COVID summer season.