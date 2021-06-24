Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Magnum PI season 4: When will filming officially begin?

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you curious to know when filming on Magnum PI season 4 is going to take place? Within this article, we’re happy to at least fill in some of the cracks!. What we know right now is that CBS plans to have the Jay Hernandez series back on the air this fall. It’s a strong performer for them on Friday nights and we’re sure that they would like to get back to their tradition of airing new episodes in the fall. We may not have the official episode count as of yet, but we do take solace simply in knowing that it’s coming.

cartermatt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnum Pi#Cbs#Magnum Pi#Cbs#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Serieswttspod.com

DEXTER SEASON 9 TO END ALL CONTROVERSIES

Dexter season 8 which was aired in the year 2013, ended on a cliffhanger and had left most of the fans disappointed but Showtime’s series Dexter is finally back with the most awaited season 9 which will be a conclusion to the entire storyline and the audience will finally get to know about Dexter’s new life. Season 9 will finally end all controversies where Dexter’s new profession will be revealed who was formerly a serial killer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Why the Cast Was Divided at the Beginning of Filming Season 5

The Brady Bunch was all about bringing together two families and making one. Over the course of the show, there is plenty of conflict, as you would expect. However, the conflicts were always mild and were wrapped up quickly. The show ran for five seasons. During that time, things didn’t change much. The kids grew up and the parents got older. However, the scripts remained saccharine and somewhat plastic.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu, Hawaii

Filming of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” begins on O‘ahu

HONOLULU – The Honolulu Film Office is pleased to announce the start of production this week on the CBS series “NCIS: Hawai‘i.”. “We are thrilled to welcome NCIS: Hawai‘i,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “This represents another major production in the long-line of blockbuster hits by CBS Studios filmed right here on O‘ahu. High-end film productions like NCIS represent one of the strongest and most immediate forms of economic diversification available to us, which is particularly important now as we find ways to sustainably jumpstart our economy.”
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

The CW's new fall season begins in October

June 15 (UPI) -- The CW announced premiere dates for their Fall schedule. New premieres begin Friday, Oct. 1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us at 8 p.m. EDT. The network announced its weekly schedule for the fall on May 25. The CW will air original programming on Saturday nights for the first time in the network's history, beginning with the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Begins Countdown to Season 5 Premiere

The fifth season of Adult Swim's most popular series, Rick And Morty, is set to begin this Sunday on Cartoon Network, once again diving into the surreal adventures of the Smith family and their scientific genius of a grandfather, and the channel is getting fans ready for the next chapter with a big countdown on social media. With the trailers hinting at some of the upcoming adventures of the grandfather/grandson team, fans are hyped to see how the upcoming adventures of the series will impact both Rick and Morty as they travel through the galaxy, time, and everything in-between.
TV SeriesGamespot

Westworld Star Teases Season 4 Filming Start

The hosts are back online. It looks like filming of Westworld Season 4 has begun or is very close to kicking off, if an Instagram post from star Jeffrey Wright has anything to say about it. In a short and to-the-point post, the actor of his trailer door on the...
TV & VideosThe Tab

Inside the boujie resort where this season of The Bachelorette was filmed

The Bachelorette is officially back for season 17 and this year the show is heading to a stunning hotel resort that looks like it’s straight out of High School Musical 2. This season sees former The Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston whittle down 30 men in order to find her husband and she’s got a very nice location to find her future man in.
TV SeriesPosted by
IBTimes

‘Amazing Race’ Season 33 Update: When CBS Series Could Return To Filming

A 33rd season of the show was halted in the early stages of filming due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and while most film and television projects have been able to get back on track by following protocols, the same cannot be said for the CBS reality competition series “The Amazing Race.” However, while the series won’t be jetting off just yet, there are still high hopes that it will be able to film again soon.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

When Will Westworld Season 4 Be Released?

It’s been over a year since Westworld left us on a massive cliffhanger at the end of season three. The HBO series that first aired in 2016 has drawn audiences into its complex narrative dealing with the ideas of free will, fidelity, and much more. One thing that has kept fans eager for more has been the many twists thrown in amongst the series—and the ending of season three was no exception.
Hawaii Statecartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii filming officially begins; new cast photo!

While the majority of fall shows have yet to kick off production, the same cannot be said for newcomer NCIS: Hawaii. The cast and crew have already assembled on the islands to kick off one of the most exciting additions to the CBS schedule. In order to kick things off,...
WWEtvseriesfinale.com

Dynasty, Emergency Call, Magnum PI, US Olympic Trials, Friday Night SmackDown

Friday, June 18, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Emergency Call, Charmed, and Dynasty. Special: Juneteenth: Together We Triumph — A Soul of a Nation Special Event. Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown and U.S. Olympic Trials. Reruns: Magnum PI and Blue Bloods. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
TV Seriesnewsdio.com

The Latest Dexter Season 9 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Reviews

Dexter season 9 is here, and that means the latest episode will be airing soon. But don’t worry – you’re not going to have to wait long for it! You can find out when dexter season 9 is premiering, what the plot is supposed to be about, who’s starring in this season of Dexter, and even read some reviews on dexter season 9 so you know what people are saying before watching the new episodes. Don’t miss out on Dexter season 9 by waiting too long – scroll down for more information!
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

The Split Starts Filming Its Third And Final Season

TV addicts, we've got some good news for you - The Split is back in production (and we can't wait!). For those of you who haven't watched the must-see series, the intense BBC One drama follows the formidable Defoe sisters who all work in the tangled world of family law.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Good Doctor season 5: When could it start filming?

We’re in the second week today of the summer hiatus for The Good Doctor — what better time to talk filming?. It goes without saying that we’ll be waiting for a little while still to see the Freddie Highmore series back on ABC — scripts have to be written, episodes have to be in the can, and the network needs to find the most acceptable start date. That is something that they will probably figure out a little bit later in the summer.
TV & Videosshowbizjunkies.com

‘His Dark Materials’ Third and Final Season Begins Filming

Filming is now underway on the upcoming third season of His Dark Materials, based on the bestselling trilogy by Philip Pullman. The third – and final – season will bring to life the last book of Pullman’s trilogy, The Amber Spyglass. According to the official HBO and BBC One announcement,...
TV Serieswhats-on-netflix.com

When will ‘The Flash’ Season 7 be on Netflix?

As with many shows from The CW, The Flash season 7 was delayed for the first time from its regular October slot since the show’s inception. Now season 7 is coming to an end, we now know the full release schedule as to when the latest season of The Flash will be on Netflix.
Movieshypebeast.com

The 'Borderlands' Film Has Officially Wrapped Production

The live-action adaptation of Borderlands has officially wrapped production. Taking to Twitter to celebrate the news, Gearbox posted a first look at one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, Claptrap. Sitting in his own actor’s chair, the little yellow robot pictured waving at the camera and holding a clapperboard with the writing “That’s a wrap!” The long-awaited live-action adaptation was confirmed back in February last year along with the announcement that Eli Roth would be helming it as director.