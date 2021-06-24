Magnum PI season 4: When will filming officially begin?

Are you curious to know when filming on Magnum PI season 4 is going to take place? Within this article, we’re happy to at least fill in some of the cracks!. What we know right now is that CBS plans to have the Jay Hernandez series back on the air this fall. It’s a strong performer for them on Friday nights and we’re sure that they would like to get back to their tradition of airing new episodes in the fall. We may not have the official episode count as of yet, but we do take solace simply in knowing that it’s coming.