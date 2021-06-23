Stage 1 fire restrictions set for all counties in High Plains District

Dinosaur National Monument announced that due to current and forecasted weather, along with the hazardous fire potential created by extremely dry conditions, the Monument has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions as of Friday, June 25th. Restrictions for the monument include prohibition of: 1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, even in a developed recreation site or improved site. Petroleum-fueled stoves and lanterns will still be allowed. 2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle. And 3. Fireworks are always prohibited in Dinosaur National Monument. The intent of Stage 2 Fire Restrictions is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during periods of very high fire danger, by decreasing potential sources of ignition. Fire restrictions in Dinosaur National Monument are established in coordination with adjacent land management agencies and local governments in Colorado and Utah. Counties and federal lands in Northwest Colorado are also moving into Stage 2 Restrictions. Any violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, or imprisonment up to six months, or both.