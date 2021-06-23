Cancel
Stage 1 fire restrictions set for all counties in High Plains District

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

CASPER – Due to high fire danger across the region, the BLM Wyoming High Plains District is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions for all BLM administered lands within Converse, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan and Weston counties beginning Thursday, June 24. These counties join BLM lands in both Campbell...

www.wyomingnews.com
