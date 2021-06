As we prepare for Lucifer season 6, we can’t help but be transfixed still on Dan after his season 5 story. How in the world did this character end up in Hell? On the show, the explanation we received was that he was suffering from guilt, and that was what drove him there. Yet, the whole idea of this feels a little flimsy, given that we’ve seen characters end up in Heaven with a laundry-list of sins to their name. The rules of this show are complicated, and it’s almost reassuring that some of the actors are as perplexed as we are.