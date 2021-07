Title: Legislative Manager often referred to as a Legislative Manager on Capitol Hill. Work Location: Washington DC preferred, but remote possible. Caring Across Generations is an intersectional campaign working to make care more affordable and accessible at every stage of life, while making sure caregivers are treated with respect and dignity. Founded in 2011 by workers’ rights activists Sarita Gupta and Ai-jen Poo, we’re focused on creating change in three ways: organizing a powerful movement of the Caring Majority, fighting for groundbreaking policy at the state level and federal level, and changing hearts and minds through storytelling and leveraging pop culture.