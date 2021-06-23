The New 'Horn: Montana's Bighorn River

With help from the BHRA, the future looks bright for Montana's Bighorn River. Montana’s Bighorn River has for decades been considered one of the best tailwater fisheries in the American West. Named by fur trapper Francois Larocque after the bighorn sheep he encountered along its banks, the Bighorn is the largest tributary of the Yellowstone. In its 460 miles, it runs through both Wyoming and Montana. It starts as the Wind River at the outflow of Wind River Lake, but its geographic name changes to the Bighorn at a spot called “Wedding of the Waters” just south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. The ’Horn continues north into the Bighorn Basin and through two man-made impoundments to its eventual meeting with the Yellowstone River north of Hardin...