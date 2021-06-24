DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Perry Mason' can still protect you from legal trouble today

There can be no question that Perry Mason with Raymond Burr was one of the true iconic weekly TV series in the 1950s and ’60s as it featured infamous courtroom case after courtroom case. The new HBO series of the same title is definitely not your father’s Perry Mason, but rather a dark, Depression-era origin story that follows the title character from his beginnings as a PI and eventually into the courtroom. With Matthew Rhys taking on the role, he has made it his own, and superb casting and production values have brought Mason back to a brand new place in the television firmament.