DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Perry Mason' can still protect you from legal trouble today
Yes, I have seen those old 1950s and ’60s shows so many times I can almost recite the dialogue, but they are so well done that I still often can’t remember who did it. I would watch something else, some current show, if I could find one that is any good, but somehow I just can’t relate to today’s idiotic sitcoms. If I’m going to watch TV, I want to be either entertained or informed. I don’t want a lesson on political correctness.fredericksburg.com