Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Get to know Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, whose first love growing up was soccer

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has become more than just a defensive force at the rim. Get to know Capella here. This is his first season with Atlanta. Yes, Capela played six seasons with the Houston Rockets. Where is Capela from?. Capela was born in Geneva, Switzerland. What’s Capela known...

www.postcrescent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Thabo Sefolosha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#The Swiss Bank#Champions League#Swiss#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBANBC Sports

Why Clint Capela's critique of Joel Embiid is misguided

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid had his first true clunker of the 2021 postseason on Monday night, going 4-for-20 from the field in a crushing Game 4 loss to the Hawks. Embiid finished with 17 points and 21 rebounds, but it was clearly not his finest night and he seemed out of rhythm the entire game.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Could Kris Dunn get some playing time in Game 7

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. At the time of writing the Atlanta Hawks have not released if Bogdan Bogdanovic is going to play in the pivotal Game 7. As a result, Kevin Huerter will most probably start in his place, and Solomon Hill or Tony Snell will start on the other wing.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Kevin Huerter is becoming a key piece for Atlanta

Following a thrilling win after being down 18 points to the 76ers at home on Monday, the Hawks look like a team that has a fighting chance after being largely dominated by Philadelphia since the fourth quarter of game one. Their efforts can largely be credited to a former first-round pick, but it may not be the one you’re thinking of. John Collins’ energy helped bring life to this Hawks team, and Trae Young orchestrated the offense with brilliant passes. However, former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter was one of the biggest reasons the Hawks clawed back, and he’s been playing very well all series.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Clint Capela shares his strategy for slowing down Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid had a rough game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Clint Capela feels his strategy against the big man is paying off. Embiid went 4-for-20 and missed all 12 of his shots after halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Sixers and the Atlanta Hawks. The Sixers star is playing through a knee injury and seemed to be bothered by it. Capela also feels that fatigue is playing a factor in Embiid’s play.
NBAYardbarker

Hawks' Clint Capela Believes He Has Sixers' Joel Embiid Figured Out

The Atlanta Hawks have every right to be feeling themselves after their Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Being the fifth-seeded team that upset the fourth-seeded team 4-1 in the first-round, the Hawks could've been a young squad that came into the second round just happy to be there.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks won Game 5 on the court and on Twitter

The Atlanta Hawks won Game 5 on the court by a final score of 109-106, but they won on Twitter by a landslide. The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a comeback for the ages on Wednesday night, on the road no less. Trailing by 25 points with just minutes left in the third quarter, the Hawks exploded for 40 points in the fourth to steal a game from Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela finishes third in All-Defensive voting

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after dunking against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

The Atlanta Hawks really need a secondary facilitator

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul from the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: John Collins – The Jekyll and Hyde experience

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks are facing a big decision this offseason. Do they pay John Collins, matching any offer sheet that he signs, or do they let him walk for nothing? The answer to this question lies in which Collins you think you are going to get?
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela props for 6/18/2021

The Atlanta Hawks take to the court Friday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with plenty of betting action. Let’s focus in on Clint Capela’s prop bets and lines for his upcoming game. The points over/under set for Capela in Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers is 10.5. Over...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Tyrese Maxey with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains the success of Seth Curry in these 2021 playoffs. Seth Curry put on a show to keep the 76ers alive in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night. Sports/Basketball. 2021-06-19 15:47:42Z. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers sees a lot of Bernard King in Tobias...