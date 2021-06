Went to Cobb and Penn last Wednesday night. It was AMAZING!. Got there 5 minutes before Happy Hour ended. (We were not going for Happy Hour) The waitress said, “if you hurry and order a beer I can put it in at the happy hour price”. I didn’t know what I wanted so she quickly ran and got a sample of a particular beer for me and I loved it. So she put in two for me at a happy hour price and was going to bring me the second one halfway through my meal. My husband ordered a more expensive glass of wine. About halfway through our meal she asked if I wanted that second beer and I said actually I did not but it was no big deal not to worry about it. She said she couldn’t take off happy hour beer BUT she took off the glass of wine instead! (Which was three times the price of the beer!) I call that excellent service!