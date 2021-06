COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night in the final game at Crew Stadium. Zardes opened the scoring when he put away a failed clearance of a cross from Lucas Zelarayán in the 17th minute. Derrick Etienne ran onto a long, arcing ball by Jonathan Mensah and, Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth came off his line, tapped a pass to Zardes for an empty-net finish to make it 2-0 in the 34th.