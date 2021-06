Google announced Chrome standard version 91.0.4472.106 for Windows, MacOS and Linux on the Chrome blog yesterday evening. The update only includes bug fixes and stability improvements to make Google Chrome more reliable, and new features are not expected. With the last major update, vulnerabilities CVE-2021-30544, CVE-2021-30545, CVE-2021-30546, CVE-2021-30547, CVE-2021-30548, CVE-2021-30549, CVE-2021-30550, CV .E-2021-30551, CVE-2021-30552 and CVE-2021-30553 were closed. Google knows that exploitation for CVE-2021-30551 is in the wild. As always, access to details and links will be blocked until most users receive this update. More information about this update can be found below or at Google.