Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Director of City Planning request funding for road redevelopment

Halle Parks/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland has requested federal funding for the redevelopment of Superior and Lorain Avenues.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Director of City Planning Freddy Collier Jr. have addressed their letters to Senator Sherrod Brown in support of Superior Avenue Midway Track and the Lorrain Avenue Rehabilitation and Bicycle Facilities Projects.

Both the avenues are critical large streets in the City of Cleveland, and they will undergo major redevelopment. The redevelopment will allow both streets to accommodate cyclists (bicycle lane), transit, as well as motorists. The redevelopment would as well help calm traffic and reduce accidents.

The newly installed bicycle facilities, which will be coupled with several new bus stops locations and routes as well, would provide multimodal connections, narrower pavements, as well as eliminating travel lanes (on Lorain), that will promote lower travel speeds, improve traffic flow and decrease vehicle-on-vehicle collision rates.

The Superior Midway Cycle Track Plan will create a continuous 10’-wide sidewalk-level cycle track within a 30’ wide median on Superior Avenue between Public Square and East 55th street.

Multimodal Transportation is a priority of the Administration of Mayor Jackson, given the various trail projects and other projects that have been implemented by the City of Cleveland and their partners. The projects are vital to the development of the city and the neighborhood and will advance infrastructure growth.

The funding will be part of the Fiscal Year of 2022 of the transportation section, housing and urban development. The total congressional funding request is $32,444,750.

