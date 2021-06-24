Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Director of City Planning request funding for road redevelopment

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
Halle Parks/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland has requested federal funding for the redevelopment of Superior and Lorain Avenues.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Director of City Planning Freddy Collier Jr. have addressed their letters to Senator Sherrod Brown in support of Superior Avenue Midway Track and the Lorrain Avenue Rehabilitation and Bicycle Facilities Projects.

Both the avenues are critical large streets in the City of Cleveland, and they will undergo major redevelopment. The redevelopment will allow both streets to accommodate cyclists (bicycle lane), transit, as well as motorists. The redevelopment would as well help calm traffic and reduce accidents.

The newly installed bicycle facilities, which will be coupled with several new bus stops locations and routes as well, would provide multimodal connections, narrower pavements, as well as eliminating travel lanes (on Lorain), that will promote lower travel speeds, improve traffic flow and decrease vehicle-on-vehicle collision rates.

The Superior Midway Cycle Track Plan will create a continuous 10’-wide sidewalk-level cycle track within a 30’ wide median on Superior Avenue between Public Square and East 55th street.

Multimodal Transportation is a priority of the Administration of Mayor Jackson, given the various trail projects and other projects that have been implemented by the City of Cleveland and their partners. The projects are vital to the development of the city and the neighborhood and will advance infrastructure growth.

The funding will be part of the Fiscal Year of 2022 of the transportation section, housing and urban development. The total congressional funding request is $32,444,750.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Cleveland, OH
Terrence Jacobs

New senior housing construction to begin in Glenville

CLEVELAND, OH — Glenville will soon have a new senior housing community, located at the former Henry W. Longfellow School in the Collinwood community. The redevelopment project broke ground recently, marking the beginning of the construction. The housing will be called “The Longfellow” and will consist of eighty new affordable apartment units for seniors. An addition of a new senior building will serve another fifty apartment units, connected with an indoor walkway between the two buildings.
Cuyahoga County, OH
Terrence Jacobs

Get to know Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District's Cuyahoga ReLeaf

CUYAHOGA, OH — Cuyahoga ReLeaf, an initiative of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, is actively involved in restoring Cuyahoga County's tree canopy. Cuyahoga ReLeaf offers a variety of initiatives, including an annual tree sale, education events, seasonal tree gifts and volunteer opportunities for those interested in urban forestry. Cuyahoga SWCD supports the Healthy Urban Tree Canopy funding program in Cuyahoga County.
Akron, OH
Terrence Jacobs

The fifth annual Mayor's Citizen Institute is open for application

AKRON, OH — Ever since the year 2017, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has welcomed Akron citizens to study more about their local government via the City of Akron Mayor’s Citizens Institute, a free, 10-week program designed to supply Akron residents with an insight into City operations. Today, Mayor Horrigan has opened applications for the 2021 class, which will be operated from late August until November 2021.
Cuyahoga County, OH
Terrence Jacobs

Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District opens their scholarship fund application for schools in Cuyahoga

CUYAHOGA, OH — The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District will open their scholarship fund application to help schools in Cuyahoga with their conservation programs. The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is a government institution. They collaborate with county residents and landowners to create programs and practices that conserve and restore healthy soil and water resources.
Akron, OH
Terrence Jacobs

Gypsy Grace & The Vintage Goat and SRINA Tea House win the 2020 Rubber City Match Grant

AKRON, OH — On Wednesday, June 24, 2021, Mayor Dan Horrigan announced two winners of the first round of Rubber City Match. The two winners, Gypsy Grace & The Vintage Goat and SRINA Tea House, will receive a business loan from local lending partners, the Western Reserve Community Fund and ECDI and a $50,000 gift from the City of Akron to finish their projects. While Gypsy Grace & The Vintage Goat is expanding their business to reach more customers, SRINA Tea House is planning to open on Kenmore Boulevard later this summer to expand its new business.
Mentor, OH
Terrence Jacobs

Mentor Public Schools and Laketran launch pilot student transit program

MENTOR, CLEVELAND, OH — Mentor Public Schools was recently awarded a grant to fully fund a two-year trial program with Laketran for a new student transit benefit program. Cardinal Go is a unique arrangement that will allow Mentor High School students in grades 9-12 to ride Laketran’s Local Route 1-9 for free everywhere they need to go, including campus, internships, activities, local resources, and after-school activities.