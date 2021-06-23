The Art and Science of Giving

New York (CBSNewYork) – According to a study headed by an Indian American researcher at the National Institutes of Health, only 30% of human genes that are traditional age markers are actively involved in the ageing process. According to the findings, scientists will need to reconsider which genes are responsible for ageing. The researchers studied this by delivering antibiotics to fruit flies and then studying them. Also, the activation of hundreds of genes over the course of their lives, which scientists previously assumed were in charge of ageing. Antibiotics not only extended the lifespan of the flies, but also modified the activity of many of these genes considerably, much to their astonishment.