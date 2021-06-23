Cancel
Stony Brook, NY

The Art and Science of Giving

How one family's sustained philanthropy shaped groundbreaking discoveries in chemical biology and cancer medicine. It is a typical weekly meeting at the Laboratory for Chemical Biology (LCB) at Stony Brook University and the topics under discussion have implications far beyond the campus. As the meeting begins, several team members, including past and present Zickler Scholars, share their new findings.

