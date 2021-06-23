With Land Purchased, Tenino Theatre Nonprofit Pursues Building Performing Arts Center Downtown
A Tenino-based theatre nonprofit announced this week plans to pursue building a community arts center and theater after acquiring land in downtown Tenino. Bob McKenzieSullivan, managing director of the Tenino Young-at-Heart Theatre (TYT) group, announced the plans in a news release earlier this week. The group closed this month on a $200,000 purchase of a 0.78-acre property thanks to a gift from an anonymous donor.www.chronline.com