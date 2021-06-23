Cancel
Rockingham County, NC

Let's have a new conversation about river safety

By Tiffany Haworth
Cover picture for the articleFor over 19 years, the Dan River Basin Association has presented the astounding sights and sounds of nature and stewarded a sense of value for the unique and beautiful natural resources of our watershed by both providing and promoting outdoor recreation opportunities. Anyone who has ever joined an outing with DRBA on a river or trail knows that the safety of our guests is the No. 1 priority. DRBA also works closely with municipalities and partners throughout the region to ensure the safety of those enjoying our natural resources by providing paddle and hiking safety training, directional signage on bridges that cross waterways, informational signage along trails and at river access points, and the reconstruction — or deconstruction — of infrastructure that poses potential threats to users.

