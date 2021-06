BERLIN (AP) — Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka are among the winners in the first round of the German Open. Muguruza saved both of the break points she faced in a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sorana Cirstea. That sets up a second-round meeting between Muguruza and Elena Rybakina. The seventh-seeded Azarenka had to break back twice in the second set on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Andrea Petkovic. Another experienced German player awaits Azarenka in the second round after Angelique Kerber swept past qualifier Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1.