San Jose, CA

Back to Business: Post-COVID Travel on the Rise

By Scott Budman
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about coming back from COVID the conversation should start at the airport, where business is booming. It is not just travel for pleasure that is making a comeback -- it's travel for business, too. Silicon Valley techies and others are hopping back on planes in big numbers.

www.nbcbayarea.com
