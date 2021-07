How many times have you driven by the Hutchinson Center? Have you ever been inside? If you have, you know what we have to offer but if you’ve only seen it looming in the distance as you zip down Route 3, you might have no idea. In an effort to carry out our mission as an outreach center for the University of Maine and increase awareness about all the possibilities inside, we offer tours to local schools like Troy Howard Middle School (THMS) in Belfast.