Crook County, OR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crook; Deschutes; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...WEST CENTRAL CROOK AND NORTH CENTRAL DESCHUTES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM PDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened and moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
Deschutes County, OR
Jefferson, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Crook County, OR
