Grafton County:With Mandates, Juvenile Diversion Program To See More Referrals
The goal is to divert juveniles from the court system and reduce the likelihood of them becoming repeat offenders as youth or adults. A half-decade after launching, the director of alternative sentencing at Grafton County and local police officials presented the numbers and spoke of what they said are the successes of the juvenile restorative justice program at the county complex in North Haverhill.www.caledonianrecord.com