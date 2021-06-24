Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chandler, AZ

Chandler teen’s burn treatment experiment lauded

By SanTan Sun News
santansun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt age 17, Michelle Sheikh of Chandler is already on her way toward helping to solve global health problems. And it’s no surprise the recent graduate of Arizona College Prep-Erie will be majoring in biomedical sciences with a global health minor when she begins her studies at Arizona State University’s Barrett, The Honors College this fall.

santansun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Chandler, AZ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honors College#Health Disparities#Bacteria#Global Health#Santan Sun News#Arizona College Prep Erie#The Regeneron Isef 2021#Regeneron#Syrian#Ap#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

New teen residential treatment facility helps meet mental health demands

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new local treatment facility for teens is aimed at helping young people struggling with their mental health. Bright Way, through Ignite Teen Treatment, is a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility, which provides "round-the-clock, intensive residential treatment for teens, 13 to 18, experiencing serious, mental health or addictive disorders," according to its website.
Beauty & Fashionthedoctorstv.com

Burn Victim Returns after Transformative Scar Treatment

The Doctors check in with past guest Eileen, who suffered burns as a child and was still dealing with the after-effects of the traumatic childhood accident. She previously told us her scars, which she got after a childhood accident with a book of matches, caused her to feel "sad, disgusted, and frustrated." In addition to the emotional pain, the scars caused her, they are also painful, irritating, and itchy.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona man loses home, car, trailer after issues with state's unemployment system

PHOENIX - An Arizona native and lifelong resident says the state's unemployment system failed him, left him with just $40 to his name and a broken dream. Raymond Eckstein lost his car, trailer and home in the last few months. He had hopes to get back on his feet, but he says he's just one of many Arizonans waiting for unemployment benefits to kick in.
Fort Defiance, AZkrwg.org

Teen's death highlights free-roaming dogs on tribal land

SUNDANCE, N.M. (AP) — The death of a teenage girl on the Navajo Nation has renewed discussion about free-roaming dogs on the reservation. Tribal lawmakers recently approved a resolution to establish criminal penalties for vicious dog attacks. But Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed the resolution, saying it didn't go far enough and more input is needed. The family of Lyssa Rose Upshaw believes that dogs killed the 13-year-old while she was on a walk near their home in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The family say Upshaw was sweet and quiet, and had been looking forward to her freshman year in high school.
Arizona StatePosted by
Junaid Kamal

5 Best Steak Restaurants in Arizona

We have a feeling that, if you aren't a vegetarian, you like steak. It makes sense, so why not? You ought to be. Needless to emphasize, one of the best things to eat is beef seasoned, cut into perfect pieces, grilled over a blazing hot grill, or seared in a cast-iron pan.
Arizona Statemyheraldreview.com

This is the Best City to Live in Arizona

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
Women's Healththebl.tv

CDC: 6,113 DEAD following COVID-19 injections including 576 abortions

The CDC now reports that 6,113 people have died due to COVID-19 injections, including 576 abortions with their newest release of data today in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government-funded database that tracks vaccine-related injuries and fatalities, reported the Health Impact News. According to the CDC’s...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Ash Jurberg

The 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Phoenix

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous cities to live in within Arizona. This was based on population, and Phoenix ranked the eighth most dangerous city in Arizona. Many people wanted to delve deeper into Phoenix's crime and look at which areas within Phoenix had the higher crime rates.
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona wildfires causing air quality concerns in Maricopa County

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - There are several wildfires burning in Arizona and the Valley is feeling the impact of the smoke, causing concerns over air quality. Naturopathic medical doctor Donese Worden says oftentimes a person wouldn't know if the air they're breathing is affecting them, but clear indicators are a runny nose and eyes, slight cough, pressure in your chest and trouble breathing.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Teens bicycling from Wilmington to Maine to support cancer treatment for teens

Cycling 1,700 miles through eight states in 30 days, 12 teens and several adult leaders from Chapel Hill, N.C., started bicycling on Monday, June 14 from Wilmington to Quoddy Head State Park, Maine, to raise funds for the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation. The participants will ride unsupported, carry everything they need on their bicycles, and camping along the way.