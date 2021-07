Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. “Those athletes deserve to be compensated for their image and likeness. Think about what image and likeness is? It’s your name. It’s what you look like. It is intrinsically yours. And while I don’t think these athletes mind that they also lift up their school, they deserve to be a part of that as well," Beshear said.