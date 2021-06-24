To-go cocktails are here to stay in R.I. (at least until March 2022)

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island lawmakers Wednesday approved legislation that will allow restaurants to sell to-go cocktails until March 1, 2022. The joint legislation, which was sponsored by Senator Hanna M. Gallo and Representative Jacquelyn Baginski, both Cranston Democrats, will allow restaurants to sell up to two 750 milliliter bottles of wine, 72 ounces of a mixed-wine drink, 144 ounces of beer, and mixed drinks with no more than nine ounces of distilled spirits.