Food Supply Challenges A Year Later

I come from a fairly lengthy history in the retail grocery business. In this leadership role, I get asked a lot about our food supply. A year ago, we were experiencing a major disruption in the food supply across the country, grocery store shelves were low or empty with quantity limit signs posted for the previous three months. We also certainly witnessed or participated in some very unusual buying decisions that still drive these conditions on occasion even today. Supply interruption at the manufacturing and fresh food processing level have still not subsided. More food was being eaten at home which has probably contributed to some pressure on store shelves, but that is beginning to ease a year later.