Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Podcast

Here’s What Techwire Is Reading (and Listening To)

By Dennis Noone
techwire.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Techwire’s staff writes daily, and on our way to finding areas of interest for you to read about, we read a lot of content. Many of the articles we read shape our coverage but don’t necessarily fit into the Techwire model. Here are four pieces we thought you would find interesting.

www.techwire.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Techwire Insider#Aio#Cdt#Washington State Cio#Dmv#The San Jose Mercury News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
Related
Florida State995qyk.com

New Florida Laws Going Into Effect Tomorrow

This Thursday, over 100 new laws go into effect in Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Here are the 10 that are getting the most attention. Businesses and schools can't require you to prove our vaccination status. Out of state online retailers will have to charge Floridians a...
BusinessFast Company

Facebook is now the fifth U.S. tech giant worth over $1 trillion

Facebook has become the fifth U.S. company to have a market cap of more than $1 trillion, reports CNBC. Yesterday the company’s shares closed at $355.64 each, giving Facebook a market capitalization of $1.008 trillion. The reason Facebook passed that trillion-dollar threshold? As Axios noted, shares popped over 4% yesterday...
Carsattorneyguss.com

What Is MCS-90? Here’s Your Answer (in Plain English)

Most people have never heard of MCS-90. In our experience, those who have fall into one of these three categories:. people who work in or around the commercial trucking industry. people who work in the commercial trucking insurance industry. people who get hurt in accidents involving commercial trucks and suddenly...
Public SafetyFiveThirtyEight

America’s Pot Labs Have A THC Problem

Keegan Skeate was working the night shift when he first heard about the scam. The 26-year-old was only a few months into his new job at Praxis Laboratory, a Washington state lab that conducts consumer safety tests and THC potency analysis for legal cannabis products. During one quiet shift in 2018, a fellow lab technician walked over to Skeate and told him that she thought someone was manipulating her test results. She said that the numbers in her spreadsheets looked irregular and the recorded THC potency values were higher than she remembered measuring.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Voip-Pal Files New Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Facebook/WhatsApp, Google, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Verizon, And T-Mobile, Asserting Its Mobile Gateway Patents In U.S. District Court For The Western District Of Texas, Waco Division

WACO, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that it has filed patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, against the following defendants:. Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-665 Google LLC;...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Saurabh

Will L.A. get locked down once again?

As the Delta strain of coronavirus disease spreads throughout Los Angeles, many fear that the city may be placed under yet another lockdown. On June 15, the city of Los Angeles reopened after a lengthy lockdown, but only two weeks later, lockdown concerns are resurfacing thanks to the Delta variant of coronavirus.
EconomyAutoweek.com

Customer Sues Tesla over Supercharger Fees

A Tesla driver is suing the automaker, claiming the company broke its promise to provide free supercharging for life. The customer says Tesla charges a fee to drivers who leave their car at the charging station “too long,” Bloomberg reported. The suit seeks to represent all Tesla early adopters. A...