​The IRS has released an online sign-up tool so that non-filers can still get the expanded child tax credit that was enacted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The expanded credit is a major revision of how the credit has been distributed before. First, the credit is worth $3,000 rather than $2,000, and the age limit for qualifying children has been raised from 16 to 17. The bigger part, and why the IRS is launching this tool to begin with, is that the credit will be paid out in monthly payments rather than all at once at tax time, making it act more like a social service.